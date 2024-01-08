Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give a shout-out to Staff Sgt. James Whitney with the 81st Training Group for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Whitney is an air traffic control instructor who expertly led the equipment mass turn-in process, removing 49 computers and embracing Second Air Force’s technical training transformation efforts by validating new equipment needs for 26 classrooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8194686
    VIRIN: 240110-F-TI822-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.25 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

