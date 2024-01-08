Let's give a shout-out to Staff Sgt. James Whitney with the 81st Training Group for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Whitney is an air traffic control instructor who expertly led the equipment mass turn-in process, removing 49 computers and embracing Second Air Force’s technical training transformation efforts by validating new equipment needs for 26 classrooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

