Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires [Image 6 of 13]

    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Ramirez, combat crew communications technician assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron, conducts retreat at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. ALS is a five-week course designed to motivate, educate and inspire the followers and leaders of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8194671
    VIRIN: 231115-F-CC148-1002
    Resolution: 5120x7168
    Size: 14.5 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires
    Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    formation
    MacDill
    retreat
    reveille
    Professional Military Education
    Airman Leadership School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT