U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victor Vasquez, 6th Wing Staff Agencies emergency actions controller, participates in morning formation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. ALS is a five-week course designed to motivate, educate and inspire the followers and leaders of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8194669
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-CC148-1003
|Resolution:
|6766x4229
|Size:
|11.19 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
