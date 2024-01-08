U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Diyonda Hicks, 6th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, observes ALS Class 24-A during morning formation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. ALS is meant to develop non-commissioned officers into competent supervisors and teach them leadership skills that will help them guide and train the Airmen of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8194668
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-CC148-1001
|Resolution:
|4883x7813
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future leaders in formation – MacDill’s ALS motivates, educates and inspires [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
