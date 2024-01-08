Airmen and Coastguardsmen assigned to Airman Leadership School Class 24-A conduct reveille at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2023. ALS is meant to develop non-commissioned officers into competent supervisors and teach them leadership skills that will help them guide and train the Airmen of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|12.08.2023
|01.10.2024 14:43
|8194667
|231208-F-CC148-1009
|7347x4592
|15.77 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
This work, Future leaders in formation – MacDill's ALS motivates, educates and inspires [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Lauren Cobin
