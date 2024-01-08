Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO completes preparations ahead of winter storm [Image 10 of 11]

    AFMAO completes preparations ahead of winter storm

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations team members prepare for an upcoming winter storm by pushing a disabled utility terrain vehicle into the warehouse at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 9, 2024. AFMAO secures vehicles and outside equipment before inclement weather arrives to avoid physical damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
