Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast leaders host U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials

Leadership representatives from the Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast unified command met with executives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health to discuss the Operation Vigilant Sentry posture on irregular migration, humane care for migrants and other maritime security initiatives at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida, Jan. 8, 2024. Adm. Rachel Levine, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health, Rear Adm. Denise Hinton, Deputy Surgeon General and Dr. Herbert Wolfe, Deputy Director of the Office of Health Security and Acting Chief Medical Officer toured Coast Guard Base Miami Beach and Sector Miami units to discuss operations with Coast Guard crews and medical personnel. HSTF-SE was established in 2003 and frequently coordinates efforts across multiple federal, state, and local agencies to maximize readiness under the 2004 OVS plan to respond to maritime migration events throughout the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brian Zimmerman)

