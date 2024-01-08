Dover AFB female innovators create bump cap for female maintainers

A member of the 436th Airlift Wing demonstrates how a bun fits into the newly designed unisex bump cap at the Airlift/Tanker Association Conference in Grapevine, Texas Nov. 9, 2023. The new bump cap was created by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sheila Moody, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Air Force Repair Enhancement Program aircraft structural journeyman and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cortnee Madrid, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dock chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila Moody)

