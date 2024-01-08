Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB female innovators create bump cap for female maintainers [Image 1 of 3]

    Dover AFB female innovators create bump cap for female maintainers

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the 436th Airlift Wing demonstrates how a bun fits into the newly designed unisex bump cap at the Airlift/Tanker Association Conference in Grapevine, Texas Nov. 9, 2023. The new bump cap was created by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sheila Moody, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Air Force Repair Enhancement Program aircraft structural journeyman and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cortnee Madrid, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dock chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila Moody)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8194209
    VIRIN: 240109-F-DJ256-1001
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 113.1 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    New bump cap

