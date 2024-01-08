Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM Commanding general says thank you to garrison team

    IMCOM Commanding general says thank you to garrison team

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, commanding general of United States Army Installation Management Command, speaks to leaders of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Gregg-Adams Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at their headquarters building.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Jason Copeland
    Omar Jones IV
    Fort Gregg-Adams
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2023
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

