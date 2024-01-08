Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run [Image 3 of 3]

    TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Jacob Ovalle, 31 CPTS Financial Operations Supervisor, finishes the last mile of the TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan 5, 2024. Pentacostes was a trusted professional in the Command Post and a Wing Inspector that was known as a reliable teacher and trainer who strived to make those around him better. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 06:28
    Photo ID: 8194169
    VIRIN: 240105-F-SQ839-7585
    Resolution: 4432x6651
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run
    TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run
    TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT