SSgt Jacob Ovalle, 31 CPTS Financial Operations Supervisor, finishes the last mile of the TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan 5, 2024. Pentacostes was a trusted professional in the Command Post and a Wing Inspector that was known as a reliable teacher and trainer who strived to make those around him better. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 06:28
|Photo ID:
|8194169
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-SQ839-7585
|Resolution:
|4432x6651
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
