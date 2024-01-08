SSgt Jacob Ovalle, 31 CPTS Financial Operations Supervisor, finishes the last mile of the TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan 5, 2024. Pentacostes was a trusted professional in the Command Post and a Wing Inspector that was known as a reliable teacher and trainer who strived to make those around him better. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

