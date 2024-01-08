U.S. Air Force SrA Elijah Kollock, 31 SFS Vehicle Registration Clerk, arrives at the finish line during the TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 5, 2024. Tech. Sgt. Pentacostes is remembered by many Airmen at the 31st Fighter Wing for making everyone around him smile brighter and laugh harder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

