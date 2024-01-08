Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force SrA Elijah Kollock, 31 SFS Vehicle Registration Clerk, arrives at the finish line during the TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 5, 2024. Tech. Sgt. Pentacostes is remembered by many Airmen at the 31st Fighter Wing for making everyone around him smile brighter and laugh harder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 06:28
    VIRIN: 240108-F-SH233-7694
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

