Approximately 50 people from the 31st Fighter Wing prepare to start running as the flag drops for the TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan 5, 2024. Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hose Pentacostes died a year ago from a motorcycle accident on his way to work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

