    TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run [Image 1 of 3]

    TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Approximately 50 people from the 31st Fighter Wing prepare to start running as the flag drops for the TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan 5, 2024. Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hose Pentacostes died a year ago from a motorcycle accident on his way to work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 06:28
    Photo ID: 8194167
    VIRIN: 240105-F-SQ839-9876
    Resolution: 6902x4602
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Pentacostes Memorial Run [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

