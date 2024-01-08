BLT 1/5 Departs USS Boxer for Platoon Reinforcement Mission

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, transporting Marines for a platoon reinforcement mission, Dec. 19, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN by Cpl Amelia Kang