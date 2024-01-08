BLT 1/5 Departs USS Boxer for Platoon Reinforcement Mission

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jonathan Hernandez, a platoon commander assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Temecula, California, takes accountability of Marines before departing the ship for a platoon reinforcement mission while underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 19, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

