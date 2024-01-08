U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks to Marines before they depart the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for a platoon reinforcement mission while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 19, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 02:30 Photo ID: 8194099 VIRIN: 231219-M-LO557-1072 Resolution: 6458x4307 Size: 2.49 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/5 Departs USS Boxer for Platoon Reinforcement Mission [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.