    BLT 1/5 Departs USS Boxer for Platoon Reinforcement Mission [Image 2 of 5]

    BLT 1/5 Departs USS Boxer for Platoon Reinforcement Mission

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage their combat gear in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) before departing for a platoon reinforcement mission while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 19, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 02:30
    Photo ID: 8194085
    VIRIN: 231219-M-LO557-1029
    Resolution: 4474x6707
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Aviation
    Crisis Response
    Naval Integration
    Sparrowhawk

