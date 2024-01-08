BLT 1/5 Departs USS Boxer for Platoon Reinforcement Mission

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage their combat gear in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) before departing for a platoon reinforcement mission while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 19, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

