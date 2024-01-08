USS Mason Sailors Stand Watch from the Ship’s Bridge in Support of Operation Prosperity Guardian

231226-N-CK669-1043 GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 26, 2023) Ensign Emily Moore, center, and Ensign Joshua Andrews, left, stands watch on the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) while the ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 26. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

