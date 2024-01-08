Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cédric Reygaerts [Image 2 of 2]

    Cédric Reygaerts

    WHT, BELGIUM

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Cédric Reygaerts, USAG Benelux fire inspector, stands with Belgian elementary school children during an educational visit to learn about emergency services on Chièvres Air Base, Oct. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 01:53
    Photo ID: 8194082
    VIRIN: 211016-A-KU938-6319
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: WHT, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    volunteer
    firefighter
    peoplefirst
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire
    usagbeneluxspotlight

