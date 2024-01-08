Unbound by Air or Sea: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31 holds New Year flight for the first time in 9 years

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ShinMaywa US-2 taxis back to base during the JMSDF New Year’s flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, January 5, 2023. The JMSDF New Year’s flight is typically held at the beginning of January, and this year’s flight showcased the US-2’s capabilities, as well as Fleet Air Wing 31’s ability to swiftly and successfully conduct search and rescue missions. This is the first time in 9 years the event has been held at Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Austin)

