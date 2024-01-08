Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unbound by Air or Sea: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31 holds New Year flight for the first time in 9 years [Image 6 of 10]

    Unbound by Air or Sea: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31 holds New Year flight for the first time in 9 years

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ShinMaywa US-2 taxis back to base during the JMSDF New Year’s flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, January 5, 2023. The JMSDF New Year’s flight is typically held at the beginning of January, and this year’s flight showcased the US-2’s capabilities, as well as Fleet Air Wing 31’s ability to swiftly and successfully conduct search and rescue missions. This is the first time in 9 years the event has been held at Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Austin)

