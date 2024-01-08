A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet prepares to be refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Kadena Air Base over the Pacific, Jan. 3, 2024. The Hornet remains the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation, and supports operational deployments around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedriue Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 00:14 Photo ID: 8193967 VIRIN: 240105-F-TF632-1017 Resolution: 6702x4468 Size: 2.3 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th ARS keeps the Marines flying [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.