A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet prepares to be refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Kadena Air Base over the Pacific, Jan. 3, 2024. The Hornet remains the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation, and supports operational deployments around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedriue Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 00:14
|Photo ID:
|8193967
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-TF632-1017
|Resolution:
|6702x4468
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 909th ARS keeps the Marines flying [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
