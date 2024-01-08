Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th ARS keeps the Marines flying [Image 2 of 7]

    909th ARS keeps the Marines flying

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet is refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Kadena Air Base over the Pacific Jan. 3, 2024. The 909th Air Refueling Squadron conducts joint operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region, demonstrating the critical role mobility forces have in projecting the joint force anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedriue Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 00:14
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 909th ARS keeps the Marines flying [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

