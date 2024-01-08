909th ARS keeps the Marines flying

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet is refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Kadena Air Base over the Pacific Jan. 3, 2024. The 909th Air Refueling Squadron conducts joint operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region, demonstrating the critical role mobility forces have in projecting the joint force anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedriue Oldaker)

