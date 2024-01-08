VMFA-225 Launches F-35s From USS Boxer in Pacific Ocean

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off of the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for a simulated defensive counterair mission in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

