Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-225 Launches F-35s From USS Boxer in Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 4]

    VMFA-225 Launches F-35s From USS Boxer in Pacific Ocean

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, begins its takeoff from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for a simulated defensive counterair mission in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 21:35
    Photo ID: 8193928
    VIRIN: 231216-M-YF186-1078
    Resolution: 5595x3147
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-225 Launches F-35s From USS Boxer in Pacific Ocean [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-225 Launches F-35s From USS Boxer in Pacific Ocean
    VMFA-225 Launches F-35s From USS Boxer in Pacific Ocean
    VMFA-225 Launches F-35s From USS Boxer in Pacific Ocean
    VMFA-225 Launches F-35s From USS Boxer in Pacific Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    F-35
    Aviation
    Modernization
    Naval Integration
    Maritime Strike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT