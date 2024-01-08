15th MEU Aircraft Support Maritime Strike Exercise, Amphibious Assault

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean for a close air support mission as part of an amphibious assault, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 12.18.2023
Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN