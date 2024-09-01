Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gainey-Karbler_CoC_1-9-24_8304 [Image 2 of 3]

    Gainey-Karbler_CoC_1-9-24_8304

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Carrie Campbell 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander, U.S. Space Command, passes the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense unit colors to Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey during a Change of Command at the Von Braun III auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, on Jan. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)

    SMDC welcomes new commanding general

