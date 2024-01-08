15th MEU Aircraft Support Maritime Strike Exercise, Amphibious Assault

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to conduct a maritime strike exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN