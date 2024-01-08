Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Aircraft Support Maritime Strike Exercise, Amphibious Assault [Image 4 of 5]

    15th MEU Aircraft Support Maritime Strike Exercise, Amphibious Assault

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to conduct a maritime strike exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 20:55
    Photo ID: 8193885
    VIRIN: 231218-M-LO557-1128
    Resolution: 7525x4233
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Aircraft Support Maritime Strike Exercise, Amphibious Assault [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Huey
    15th MEU
    Cobra
    Close Air Support
    Aviation
    Naval Integration

