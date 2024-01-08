A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, taxis on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) preparing for a maritime strike exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 20:55
|Photo ID:
|8193884
|VIRIN:
|231218-M-LO557-1350
|Resolution:
|6190x3482
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, 15th MEU Aircraft Support Maritime Strike Exercise, Amphibious Assault [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
