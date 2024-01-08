New York Air National Guard Col. Ryan Dannemann salutes Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell during a change of command ceremony at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. Dannemann assumed command of the 105th Airlift Wing from Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terry Clyburn)
105th Airlift Wing Change of Command
