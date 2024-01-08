Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 9]

    105th Airlift Wing Change of Command

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Terrence Clyburn 

    105th Airlift Wing

    New York Air National Guard Col. Ryan Dannemann salutes Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell during a change of command ceremony at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. Dannemann assumed command of the 105th Airlift Wing from Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terry Clyburn)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 16:37
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US
    COC
    Wing Commander
    Change of Command
    NYANG
    105AW
    NYNG

