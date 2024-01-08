105th Airlift Wing Change of Command

New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton salutes Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell at a change of command ceremony at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. Charlton relinquished command of the 105th Airlift Wing to Col. Ryan Dannemann. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terry Clyburn)

Date Taken: 01.06.2024