New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton is presented a Legion of Merit by Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. Former 105th Airlift Wing commander Charlton has accepted a position with the National Guard Bureau as Director of Operations for the Air National Guard in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terry Clyburn)
105th Airlift Wing Change of Command
