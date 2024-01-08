105th Airlift Wing Change of Command

New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton is presented a Legion of Merit by Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. Former 105th Airlift Wing commander Charlton has accepted a position with the National Guard Bureau as Director of Operations for the Air National Guard in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terry Clyburn)

