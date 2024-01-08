105th Airlift Wing Change of Command

New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton salutes Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell after receiving the Legion of Merit at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. Former 105th Airlift Wing commander Charlton has accepted a position with the National Guard Bureau as director of operations for the Air National Guard in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Schwarzler)

