    105th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 4 of 9]

    105th Airlift Wing Change of Command

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Schwarzler 

    105th Airlift Wing

    New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton salutes Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell after receiving the Legion of Merit at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. Former 105th Airlift Wing commander Charlton has accepted a position with the National Guard Bureau as director of operations for the Air National Guard in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Schwarzler)

    COC
    Wing Commander
    Air Force
    Change of Command
    NYANG
    105AW
    NYNG

