105th Airlift Wing Change of Command

New York Air National Guard Col. Ryan Dannemann assumes command of the 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. Former 105th Airlift Wing commander Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton handed over command facilitated by Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terrence Clyburn)

