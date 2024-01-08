New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton speaks at a change of command ceremony Jan. 6, 2024 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York. U.S. Air National Guard Col. Ryan Dannemann assumed command of the 105th Airlift Wing from Charlton during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Schwarzler)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8193774
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-LI327-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.14 MB
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
105th Airlift Wing Change of Command
