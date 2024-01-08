Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon cutting for Brooklyn’s new Marine Reservist Home Training Center with Community Collaboration [Image 10 of 10]

    Ribbon cutting for Brooklyn’s new Marine Reservist Home Training Center with Community Collaboration

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Orion Stpierre 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Kelm, left, the battalion commander of 2nd Battalion 25th Marines, and Lt. Col. Patrick Skehan, right, the inspector instructor of 2nd Battalion 25th Marines, cut the ribbon at the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Home Training Center in Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. The HTC emphasizes unit readiness and unity, the reintroduction into the Brooklyn community, as well as honors the memory of fallen Marines. Kelm is a native of Pennsylvania, and Skehan is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orion Stpierre)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8193606
    VIRIN: 240106-M-DI173-2119
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Brooklyn
    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Marines
    MFR
    NYPD
    Marine Forces Reserves

