U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Kelm, left, the battalion commander of 2nd Battalion 25th Marines, and Lt. Col. Patrick Skehan, right, the inspector instructor of 2nd Battalion 25th Marines, cut the ribbon at the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Home Training Center in Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 6, 2024. The HTC emphasizes unit readiness and unity, the reintroduction into the Brooklyn community, as well as honors the memory of fallen Marines. Kelm is a native of Pennsylvania, and Skehan is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orion Stpierre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 15:21 Photo ID: 8193606 VIRIN: 240106-M-DI173-2119 Resolution: 4848x3232 Size: 2.97 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ribbon cutting for Brooklyn’s new Marine Reservist Home Training Center with Community Collaboration [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Orion Stpierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.