Team Little Rock operates under snowfall

A Team Little Rock defender hands back a common access card to someone driving onto Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 5, 2023. The Airman was guarding the gate during the first snow of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

