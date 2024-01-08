Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Little Rock operates under snowfall [Image 7 of 7]

    Team Little Rock operates under snowfall

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Team Little Rock defender hands back a common access card to someone driving onto Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 5, 2023. The Airman was guarding the gate during the first snow of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 13:32
    VIRIN: 240105-F-BK002-1499
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    snow
    Black Knights
    Winter
    LRAFB
    Team Little Rock

