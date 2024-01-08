A C-130J Super Hercules sits parked on the flight line during a snowfall at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 5, 2023. Despite the inclement weather, Airmen continued to accomplish the mission of TacAir Anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 13:32 Photo ID: 8193455 VIRIN: 240105-F-BK002-1186 Resolution: 6889x4593 Size: 2.16 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Little Rock operates under snowfall [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.