Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven Meets Lt. Gen. James Jacobson

    Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven Meets Lt. Gen. James Jacobson

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven poses for a photo with Lt. Gen. James Jacobson at Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 8, 2024. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials, and service members to discuss the importance of regional security, stability, and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8193428
    VIRIN: 240108-F-DG902-1001
    Resolution: 2752x1720
    Size: 909.35 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven Meets Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT