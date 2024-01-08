Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven Meets Lt. Gen. James Jacobson

Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven poses for a photo with Lt. Gen. James Jacobson at Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 8, 2024. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials, and service members to discuss the importance of regional security, stability, and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric E. Flores)
|01.08.2024
|01.09.2024 13:00
