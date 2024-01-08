Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January is National Blood Donation Month; remember to give blood to help save lives [Image 22 of 27]

    January is National Blood Donation Month; remember to give blood to help save lives

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An American Red Cross worker sets up equipment in a blood drive Sept. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Soldiers and other personnel donated blood in a successful effort by the Red Cross. Red Cross officials said there is an ongoing urgent need for blood donors and ask people to give if they can. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8193420
    VIRIN: 230918-A-CV950-8700
    Resolution: 4193x2795
    Size: 978.19 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January is National Blood Donation Month; remember to give blood to help save lives [Image 27 of 27], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    blood donors
    blood donation
    Fort McCoy
    National Blood Donor Month
    Armed Forces Blood Program

