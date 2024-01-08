An American Red Cross worker sets up equipment in a blood drive Sept. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Soldiers and other personnel donated blood in a successful effort by the Red Cross. Red Cross officials said there is an ongoing urgent need for blood donors and ask people to give if they can. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8193418
|VIRIN:
|230918-A-CV950-7794
|Resolution:
|4179x2785
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
January is National Blood Donation Month; remember to give blood to help save lives
