Newt Marine, a contractor, places rock on a damaged river structure on the Missouri River on April 7, 2022. | Photo by Dane Morris, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 11:29
|Photo ID:
|8193318
|VIRIN:
|240109-A-A1408-1046
|Resolution:
|4476x3604
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River navigation restoration efforts hit major milestone despite challenges, by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Missouri River navigation restoration efforts hit major milestone despite challenges
