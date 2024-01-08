Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contracting NCO develops training to test Soldiers’ proficiency

    Contracting NCO develops training to test Soldiers’ proficiency

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Alburt Huffman monitors Soldier training as they complete a skills assessment of 51C core knowledge during Contract Training Exercise 2024 in December at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Huffman is the contracting master gunner for the 921st Contracting Battalion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8193267
    VIRIN: 231214-A-CZ274-1001
    Resolution: 912x700
    Size: 201.31 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting NCO develops training to test Soldiers’ proficiency, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Contracting

    TAGS

    #armycontracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT