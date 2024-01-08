Sgt. 1st Class Alburt Huffman monitors Soldier training as they complete a skills assessment of 51C core knowledge during Contract Training Exercise 2024 in December at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Huffman is the contracting master gunner for the 921st Contracting Battalion.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 09:43 Photo ID: 8193267 VIRIN: 231214-A-CZ274-1001 Resolution: 912x700 Size: 201.31 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contracting NCO develops training to test Soldiers’ proficiency, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.