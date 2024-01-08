Sgt. 1st Class Alburt Huffman monitors Soldier training as they complete a skills assessment of 51C core knowledge during Contract Training Exercise 2024 in December at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Huffman is the contracting master gunner for the 921st Contracting Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 09:43
|Photo ID:
|8193267
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-CZ274-1001
|Resolution:
|912x700
|Size:
|201.31 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting NCO develops training to test Soldiers’ proficiency, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Contracting
