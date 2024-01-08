Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anderson, Reeves meet with JMC’s Reserve Element Detachment

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL , IL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (center), the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, speaks with members of the command’s Army Reserve Element Detachment on Nov. 17, 2023.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8193251
    VIRIN: 231117-A-FE115-8861
    Resolution: 4992x2333
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL , IL, US
    This work, Anderson, Reeves meet with JMC’s Reserve Element Detachment, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMC; AMC; Be All You Can Be

