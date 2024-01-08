30th Troop Command IWQ

Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Gay with the 118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment completes qualifications on Jan 06, 2024 at Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee. The Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ) for the M-249 was done from the prone position.



(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche)

