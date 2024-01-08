Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Bethesda (T-EMS-1) Named at Special Ceremony at NSAB on January 8, 2024 [Image 1 of 8]

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Harvey Duze 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Leadership of the U.S. Navy, Maryland, Navy Medicine and Walter Reed were onboard Naval Support Activity Bethesda, home to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on Jan. 8, 2024, to name the USNS Bethesda expeditionary fast transport, the first of her Expeditionary Medical Ship class, operated by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command.

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced in May that the Navy’s new class of expeditionary medical ships will be named Bethesda, connecting them to “the world-class medical center for healing that has served a countless number of service members since 1942.” In addition to Del Toro, other dignitaries who spoke at the ceremony included Maryland Governor Wes Moore, an Army veteran, and his wife Dawn, sponsor of the USNS Bethesda who spoke of her military connections. In addition to her husband, she shared that her grandfather was a veteran who after his military service, helped construct the World Trade Center in New York, and her father, also a construction worker, helped clear the rubble of the WTC following the terrorist attack of 9/11.

    Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy Rear Adm. (Dr.) Darin Via, and WRNMMC Director Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, also provided remarks during the ceremony.

    (DoD Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC)

