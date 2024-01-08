NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

240102-N-PI330-1048 ROTA, Spain (Jan. 2, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), set up tents for a command post exercise on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, Jan. 2, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

