    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    240102-N-PI330-1008 ROTA, Spain (Jan. 2, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), set up tents for a command post exercise on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, Jan. 2, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    VIRIN: 240102-N-PI330-1008
    Location: ROTA, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

