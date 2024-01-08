231226-N-PI330-1011 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 26, 2023) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Trevor Hubble, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), drills holes to mount metal mesh sheets for stucco in Rota, Spain, Dec. 26, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 04:06 Photo ID: 8193069 VIRIN: 231226-N-PI330-1011 Resolution: 3584x5376 Size: 1.28 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.