    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 18 of 19]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Ensign Kelvin So 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    231214-N-IW361-1087 SANTA RITA, GUAM (Dec. 14, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), place concrete for camp maintenance project on Camp Covington on Naval Base Guam, Dec. 14, 2023. NMCB 133 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kelvin So/Released)

