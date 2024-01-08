231214-N-IW361-1047 SANTA RITA, GUAM (Dec. 14, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), mix concrete for camp maintenance project on Camp Covington on Naval Base Guam, Dec. 14, 2023. NMCB 133 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kelvin So/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 03:50 Photo ID: 8193054 VIRIN: 231214-N-IW361-1047 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 1014.54 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 19 of 19], by ENS Kelvin So, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.