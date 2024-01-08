Camp Casey Red Cross Donation

The Camp Casey Red Cross donated first aid kits to the 55th Military Police Company in support of Operation Excellence on Camp Casey, Dongducheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2024. Operation Excellence is Family and MWR’s standardized customer service training. Family and MWR is committed to providing service excellence to Soldiers and Families that match the quality of their service and sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 01:52
|Photo ID:
|8193018
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-UC770-7392
|Resolution:
|4374x2916
|Size:
|894.73 KB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
