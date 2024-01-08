Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey Red Cross Donation

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Camp Casey Red Cross donated first aid kits to the 55th Military Police Company in support of Operation Excellence on Camp Casey, Dongducheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2024. Operation Excellence is Family and MWR’s standardized customer service training. Family and MWR is committed to providing service excellence to Soldiers and Families that match the quality of their service and sacrifice.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 01:52
    Photo ID: 8193018
    VIRIN: 240105-A-UC770-7392
    Resolution: 4374x2916
    Size: 894.73 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

